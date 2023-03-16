How to get Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignias in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, it’s important to upgrade your characters and weapons. This helps progress your account and better tackle the game’s content. It can be daunting with so many materials to collect, even though you’ll be able to find a lot of them by simply playing the game. Most enemy mobs drop such materials, for instance, and you will build up a hefty supply, but bear in mind that you’ll always need more. There are three Treasure Hoarder Insignias that you will need to collect, coming in progressive flavors of Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignia. This guide will explain what you can use those Insignias for, as well as where are the best locations to farm them in each region of Genshin Impact.

Where to farm Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignia in Genshin Impact

All three kinds of Insignias drop from the various Treasure Hoarder enemies found scattered all over Teyvat. The type of Insignia you get to drop depends on the enemy levels. Put simply, these Insignias can be looted as follows:

Treasure Hoarder’s Insignia — Enemy Levels 1+

— Enemy Levels 1+ Silver Raven’s Insignia — Enemy Levels 40+

— Enemy Levels 40+ Golden Raven’s Insignia — Enemy Levels 60+

There are eleven types of Treasure Hoarder mobs in Genshin Impact, and each of them has a high chance of dropping their Insignia when you defeat them. This is the full list of Treasure Hoarders that you can encounter:

Treasure Hoarders: Crusher (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Cryo Potioneer (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Handyman (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Marksman (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Pugilist (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Scout (Common)

(Common) Treasure Hoarders: Seaman (Common)

Where to farm Treasure Hoarder enemies for Insignia in Mondstadt

You will encounter Treasure Hoarders later in the Mondstadt chapter, only when you make your way toward Dragonspine. There are a few groups of them near the ruined bridge and around Snow-Covered Path.

Where to farm Treasure Hoarder enemies for Insignia in Liyue

Treasure Hoarders are most active and numerous in Liyue, so you will be able to find large numbers of them to farm there. With that said, one of the best farming places are in Northern Minlin, around Lumberpick Valley, in South Lisha, and around The Chasm.

Where to farm Treasure Hoarder enemies for Insignia in Inazuma

There are many Treasure Hoarders on four of Inazuma’s islands. Seek them out on Narukami Island, on Seirai Island, on Yashiori Island, and on Kannazuka.

Where to farm Treasure Hoarder enemies for Insignia in Sumeru

There are not too many Treasure Hoarders in Sumeru, but you can find a few worthwhile groups in the areas of eastern deserts. Look for them near the cliffs west of Yasna monument, around Aaru Village, and on the cliffs between Valley of Dahri and Dar al-Shifa.

What are Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignia used for in Genshin Impact?

All three types of Insignias are used to ascend eight Genshin Impact characters, and also to level up their talents. You will use them progressively, first from Treasure Hoarder Insignia and all the way to Golden Raven Insignia. There is also a crafting recipe to combine three lower-tier Insignias into one of a higher-tier above. The characters that use these Insignias are:

Kazuha (5-Star)

(5-Star) Beidou (4-Star)

(4-Star) Bennett (4-Star)

(4-Star) Kaeya (4-Star)

(4-Star) Heizou (4-Star)

(4-Star) Thoma (4-Star)

(4-Star) Xinyan (4-Star)

(4-Star) Yanfei (4-Star)

Besides character ascension, you can also use the Insignias to ascend several weapons, including three 5-Star weapons and ten 4-Star weapons. Those weapons are:

Primordial Jade Cutter (5-Star)

(5-Star) The Unforged (5-Star)

(5-Star) Vortex Vanquisher (5-Star)

(5-Star) Crescent Pike (4-Star)

(4-Star) Kitain Cross Spear (4-Star)

(4-Star) Lion’s Roar (4-Star)

(4-Star) Makhaira Aquamarine (4-Star)

(4-Star) Mitternachts Waltz (4-Star)

(4-Star) Prototype Crescent (4-Star)

(4-Star) Sacrificial Fragments (4-Star)

(4-Star) Sword of Descension (4-Star)

(4-Star) Whiteblind (4-Star)

(4-Star) Wine and Song (4-Star)

But that’s not all. You can also use the highest tier, Golden Raven Insignia, in several crafting recipes. These are the four Treasure Compas recipes that represent gadgets you can use to seek out chests in their respective regions: