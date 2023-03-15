How to get Recruit, Sergeant, and Lieutenant Insignias in Genshin Impact

Upgrading your characters and weapons is an important part of progression in Genshin Impact. There are many materials for you to collect, but fortunately, you will be able to encounter most of them through normal gameplay. Still, you would need a lot of them to ascend characters and weapons, and the three Insignias are a great example of that. These are the Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia, all of which drop from the various Fatui enemies. In this guide, we will explain what you can use them for, and where are the best locations in each region to farm them in Genshin Impact.

Related: Where to get Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact – Amakumo Fruit farming locations

Where to farm Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia in Genshin Impact

All three types of Insignia drop from different Fatui enemies that you can find all over Teyvat. The kind of Insignia you get depends on the enemy levels. To put it simply, Insignias drop as follows:

Recruit’s Insignia — Enemy Levels 1+

— Enemy Levels 1+ Sergeant’s Insignia — Enemy Levels 40+

— Enemy Levels 40+ Lieutenant’s Insignia — Enemy Levels 60+

There are many types of Fatui enemies in the game, with each of them having a high chance of dropping their Insignia. Here are all of the Fatui enemy types that you need to find:

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage (Elite)

(Elite) Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (Elite)

(Elite) Fatui Pyro Agent (Elite)

(Elite) Fatui Skirmisher – Anemoboxer Vanguard (Common)

(Common) Fatui Skirmisher – Cryogunner Legionnaire (Common)

(Common) Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard (Common)

(Common) Fatui Skirmisher – Geochanter Bracer (Common)

(Common) Fatui Skirmisher – Hydrogunner Legionnaire (Common)

(Common) Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer (Common)

Where to farm Fatui enemies for Insignia in Mondstadt

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fatui population is initially pretty sparse in Mondstadt, but exponentially increases once you unlock Dragonspine. You can find large groups of Fatui all over the Dragonspine subregion, and are especially dense along the northern slopes like Wyrmrest Valley and Snow-covered Path.

Where to farm Fatui enemies for Insignia in Liyue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Liyue has several good Fatui farming spots, with one available right after coming away from Dragonspine, around Mingyun Village. However, the best location to farm them in Liyue is around Dunyu Ruins, and Cuijue Slope coming in as close second.

Where to farm Fatui enemies for Insignia in Inazuma

Screenshot by Gamepur

With Inazuma’s islands having limited space, it’s easy to find good concentrations of enemies at any one location. For Fatui mobs, there are three great options on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Seirai Island.

Where to farm Fatui enemies for Insignia in Sumeru

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interestingly, Sumeru’s jungle region has only a few Fatui here and there, but the desert region is host to a much larger population of them. More specifically, you can find a very large concentration of Fatui between The Mausoleum of King Deshret and The Dune of Carouses. Similarly, there are a few good groups of them on the cliffs between the Valley of Dahri and Dar al-Shifa.

Related: Where to farm Fragile Bone Shards in Genshin Impact

What are Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia used for in Genshin Impact?

All three Insignias are used for ascension of five characters, as well as to level up their talents. You will use them progressively, from Recruit’s all the way to Lieutenant’s Insignia, with the option of combining three of the lower tiers into one of a higher tier. The characters that need them are:

Diluc (5-Star)

(5-Star) Tartaglia (5-Star)

(5-Star) Yelan (5-Star)

(5-Star) Ningguang (4-Star)

(4-Star) Rosaria (4-Star)

Besides that, you can also use the Insignia’s in a similar way to ascend several weapons, including two 5-Star weapons and ten 4-Star weapons. Those weapons are: