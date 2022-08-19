How to get Weapon Fusion Cores in Tower of Fantasy

While exploring the world of Aida in Tower of Fantasy, you will regularly encounter various foes in every region of the open world. They will bar your way or annoy you while you’re trying to get to that certain node or collect a resource. That means that you will have to dispatch them quickly and be on your way. To do that, you will be using your Simulacra and the weapons they provide. However, as you progress further into the game, you’ll notice that it gets more and more difficult to defeat enemies in a timely manner. To speed it up, you will need to raise your character level, but to do it even more efficiently, you will need to upgrade and advance your weapons as well. That’s where Fusion Cores come in, and they are essential for your progress in Tower of Fantasy. But how do you get them? Read on and we will explain everything you need to know about getting and using Fusion Cores in Tower of Fantasy.

Related: How to upgrade weapons in Tower of Fantasy

How to get Fusion Cores in Tower of Fantasy

While it might not seem obvious at first, Fusion Cores are actually duplicates of SR and SSR Simulacra/weapons that you already own. That means that the most straightforward way of obtaining more Fusion Cores is through Special Orders, aka rolling the correct Nuclei to get new Simulacra and duplicates of the ones you already own. Another way to get Fusion Cores is through quests, but those are much more scarce and less direct than the Special Order method.

When you get a duplicate from the Special Order, the copy will automatically be converted into the corresponding Fusion Core. This means that a certain Fusion Core only “fits” the weapon it was a duplicate of and can be used to advance that weapon only — so you cannot use mismatched Fusion Cores for advancement.

How to use your Fusion Cores in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fusion Cores you’ve obtained will be stored in your backpack, ready to be used when you’re ready to advance your weapons. To do that is actually pretty simple — just follow these steps, and you’ll have advanced weapons in no time: