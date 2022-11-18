Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allow you to craft your own TMs so that you can teach your Pokémon new moves. Of course, crafting requires materials and there are plenty of them for you to track down. Every Pokémon in the game has its own material for you to gather. One of the many materials to gather is Wooper Slime. Though it may sound gross, it is needed to make certain TMs. This guide will show you how to get Wooper Slime in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Wooper Slime location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Part of what makes the materials in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet easier to locate is that almost all of them are associated with a specific pokémon. This means that the pokémon’s name will appear in the material name so you don’t need to guess where it comes from. For instance, Wooper Slime obviously comes from Wooper. Luckily for you, Wooper can be found relatively early on in the game.

Wooper is a pokémon that prefers to be around water. Unfortunately, it does not prefer to be around oceans and rivers so don’t go searching in those locations. If you want to find a Wooper, you will want to search around ponds, wetlands, and muddy areas. These appear pretty often at the beginning of the game in areas like South Province Area One and South Province Area Four.

To collect a material from a pokémon, you can either capture it or defeat it in battle. Completing either task will give you a chance to collect Wooper Slime from a Wooper. You will only run into Paldean Wooper at the beginning of the game and it is a poison/ground type. Remember to bring a water, ice, or psychic-type pokémon if you plan on battling it for some slime. Paldean Wooper is immune to electric-type attacks, so avoid bringing any electric pokémon into battle against it. Once you get your hands on some Wooper Slime, you can use it to make the TM 005 Mud Slap.