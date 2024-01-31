How to Get Your 2,000 LuthorCoins Refund for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition

Recommended Videos

Those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League should have been able to play the game days before its official release. However, due to server issues, that never happened, and now those players can claim a refund.

As with most digital versions of games these days, there was a Standard and a Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This $100/£100 version of the game touted 72 hours of early access as one of the many bonuses it offered to those who purchased it. Almost as soon as this period started, a glitch caused the game’s story to be instantly completed upon launch, so developer Rocksteady Studios had to take it offline multiple times. Since that made one of the only reasons to buy the Deluxe Edition irrelevant, the company is now offering a refund to all those who purchased it.

Related: Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad Will Feature a Posthumous Batman Performance From Kevin Conroy

How to Get Your Suicide Squad Refund of 2,000 LuthorCoins

Image via WB Games

To get the Suicide Squad refund of 2,000 Luthor Coins for buying the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, players must launch the most up to date version of the game any day after January 30, 2024. The LuthorCoins will be automatically added to the player’s account when they next log in.

Rocksteady Games sent a message to all those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game, explaining, “Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates, and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!” This was originally reported by VGC.

This message was sent to Deluxe Edition owners via an in-game message system, which is why these LuthorCoins are automatically applied to the associated accounts.

Why Can’t I Get My Suicide Squad Refund?

Image via Rocksteady

If players can’t get their Suicide Squad refund, then they likely didn’t log into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League before the online errors caused it to be taken offline. Rocksteady Studios has clarified that only those players who logged into the game before the error occurred and then missed out on more early access are eligible for the refund of 2,000 LuthorCoins.

Why Was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Taken Offline During Early Access?

Image via Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was taken offline during its early access period because it had a bug that automatically completed the entire campaign story as soon as players launched it. Obviously, the development team wanted players to work through the story and grind for gear and levels so they could enjoy the endgame at the correct skill level.

This bug completely ruined the indented gameplay experience, so Rocksteady Studios took it offline until it found a fix. Thankfully, this didn’t take longer than a day, but it still ruined that early access period for those who attempted to play up to three days before the game’s official release date of February 2, 2024.