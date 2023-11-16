Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – Release Date, Pre-Order Editions, & Trailers

Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the fifth mainline title from the Batman: Arkham series. However, rather than fighting criminals as a DC superhero, this time players will be taking control of supervillains as members of the Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark find themselves amidst an invasion in Metropolis by Brainiac. This team of misfits will have to work together to stop members of the Justice League who have mysteriously turned evil. We’ve got all the details on this action-shooter title, including the release date, pre-order editions, and trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is due for release on February 2, 2024, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. First announced in August 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was slated for a 2022 release window, but was delayed in April 2022, and moved to May 2023. However, after a showcase during the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play, a negative public reaction caused the game to be delayed internally according to a report by Bloomberg. The delay was officially confirmed in April 2023, when the game was pushed back to 2024.

All Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Editions

There are two editions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the Standard and Deluxe Edition. Both will contain pre-order bonuses if you purchase them before launch. Only the Standard and Deluxe Editions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are available for pre-order in physical and digital. The PC Standard and Deluxe Editions are only available to pre-order digitally.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is priced at $69.99, and includes the following:

Base game

Post-launch seasonal updates and characters to expand the story with new missions, items, and more.

Access to all seasonal free battle pass tiers

Four Classic Outfits, one for each Squad member (Pre-order bonus)

Four Rogue Outfits, one for each Squad member (Pre-order bonus for PlayStation 5 Digital)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is priced at $99.99, and includes the following:

Base game

Post-launch seasonal updates and characters to expand the story with new missions, items, and more.

Access to all seasonal free battle pass tiers

Four Classic Outfits, one for each Squad member (Pre-order bonus)

Four Rogue Outfits, one for each Squad member (Pre-order bonus for PlayStation 5 Digital)

Four Justice League Outfits, one for each Squad member

Three Black Mask themed notorious weapons

Four Squad Golds themed weapon dolls, one for each Squad member

One premium battle pass token

Four No Shade Outfit color swatches, one variant for each Squad member (digital versions only)

Up to 72-hour early access to the game, prior to the main launch (pre-order bonus)

All Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Trailers

These are all of the trailers released for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, dating back to 2020 when it was first announced.

On November 15, 2023, the first episode of Suicide Squad Insider was released. This showcased the story and gameplay elements.

In February 2023, a co-op gameplay trailer was released highlighting some of the multiplayer action.

In December 2022, this in-game cutscene revealed Batman as a character the Suicide Squad will battle.

In December 2021, a gameplay trailer showed the Suicide Squad in action going up against The Flash.

In October 2021, the official story trailer highlighted the premised of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In August 2020, the first teaser trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released.