There are plenty of places that you will visit as you explore the vast world of Hogwarts Legacy. You will get to see the castle, Hogsmeade, the highlands, and even Azkaban. Azkaban is the prison where only the vilest of villains end up but yet it is a wonderfully iconic location that most fans will be happy to see. While you can visit Azkaban in the game, you will only be there for a brief time so make every second count. This guide will show you how to go to Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to access Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy

The short answer to how to get to Azkaban is by simply being a Hufflepuff. At the start of the game, you will get to choose your house at the Sorting Hat Ceremony. During this time, you will get asked to choose between four character traits. If you choose loyalty, you will end up in the Hufflepuff house. This is the only house of the four that gets the brief visit to the dark prison.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through the game, you will come to a point in the campaign where you need to discover more information about the book. During this quest, you will meet a woman named Helen Thistlewood. This ex-Auror dealt with a murder case that involves the pages of the book. The only woman who knows the answer as to where these pages may be is Anne Thisbe and she is locked away in Azkaban.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you talk to Helen, she will transport you to Azkaban. Your trip is very short but you do get to experience a Dementor attack and get to roam around the cell block a bit. After you walk around for a while, you will run into Anne’s cell, have a conversation with her, and teleport on out of there. The whole experience lasts about five minutes but it is definitely an exciting time. There are other exciting moments you can have if you choose one of the other three houses as well.