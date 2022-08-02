How to heal in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga

Healing is something you might overlook in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s main game, where you can use rations to replenish your health in combat regularly. Unfortunately, you cannot take rations with you into Niflheim, as Odin undergoes the Forgotten Saga to try liberating his son, Baldr, from Hel’s castle. Instead, Odin will need to use something else to replenish his health to endure the undead wasteland. Here’s what you need to know about how healing works in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga.

How healing works in the Forgotten Saga

There are three ways to heal, but two are better than the third method. The best way to heal while going through the Forgotten Saga is to seek out the Elk statues. You can find them along your pathway, typically before you head into another area where you have to defeat a series of foes. You can find them using your compass, as an Elk antler icon should indicate where you need to go to find them.

Related: How to get Gems in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you approach the statue, interact with it, and you will receive a surge of healing from the figure. We typically healed for 100 health. The second way is to reach the end of a run and encounter the Wandering Merchant. They will be available before you battle against the final boss, and they will have Elk Antlers for sale for 300 coins, which you can purchase to heal yourself. These also provide you with 100 health points.

The other method to partially heal was by going down and completing the Health Upgrade pathways. Upon completing these pathways, they will boost your Maximum Health by 25 points. Not only does it boost your Maximum Health, but you also increase your current health, going up by 25. This is considered a much smaller heal, and you will be better off with the Elk Antlers.

You will want to keep your eye out for these statues as your progress into the Forgotten Saga. They can make a huge difference for you as you progress through this challenging trial.