In almost any game, you need to figure out a way to heal your character. In Forspoken, combat is constant, and you will always need to worry about your health. Like most games, you can heal yourself in Forspoken, but healing isn’t something that just happens. You need to collect herbs, perform certain maneuvers, or find a resting spot if you want to heal all of Frey’s battle scars. This guide will show you how to heal in Forspoken.

How to regain health in Forspoken

Your primary means of healing in Forspoken is by using Healing Draughts. These consumable items replenish a large portion of Frey’s health when consumed. At the start of the game, you can hold up to six of these healing items. Healing Draughts can be obtained in two ways; finding them in the world or by crafting them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Healing Draughts in Forspoken

Healing Draughts are usually found in Refuges around the world. When you enter a Refuge for the first time, you will typically find two or three Healing Draughts scattered around the interior of the building. These consumables can also appear in chests and are occasionally found in bags around the map. You can craft Healing Draughts by combing two Balm Flax at a crafting station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to heal using consuming items in Forspoken

Consuming items is just one of the ways you can heal in Forspoken. During combat, you can heal yourself by performing counterattacks. You gain access to the counterattack ability once you have completed the tutorial. When an enemy strikes you, press the button shown on the screen to perform a Cuff Counter. Doing this will restore part of Frey’s health, but you will never regain the full amount of health lost.

How to heal using Refuges and other resting sites

Finally, you can take advantage of Refuges and other resting sites to heal yourself without consuming your Healing Draughts. Refuges can be found all over the map. If none are nearby, you can use firewood in your inventory to make camp. After your rest, you will have all of your health restored.