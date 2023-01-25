As you explore the world of Athia in Forspoken, you will find various gear items that can be used to enhance Frey’s abilities. There are three types of gear you can equip in the game; necklaces, cloaks, and nails. While cloaks and necklaces can be altered, nails have fixed bonuses that help Frey’s magic abilities. The Savage nails are some of the best you can get your hands on and are great for those who are looking to enhance their damage as much as possible. This guide will show you how to get the Savage nails in Forspoken.

Where to find the Savage nail in Forspoken

Like other items in the game, nails all come from completing side content called detours. There are various activities you can complete from exploring ruins and labyrinths to taking out world bosses and clearing out fortresses. If you want to get your hands on the Savage nails, you will need to head to the northwestern part of the Visoria region to the section called Visorian Isthmus. This is a long strip of land that flows to the north of the Humble Plains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you make your way to the Virsorian Isthmus, you will need to go through the Tranquil Gate. Afterward, you will come across a town called Upril that is filled with Nightmares. Delve into the Nightmare fog and defeat the enemies within. Once they are all defeated, you will automatically be rewarded with the Savage nails.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike other nails in the game, the Savage nails are great for almost any build that you can make. This is because they have a buff that boosts all of your damage based on the number of spells that you have unlocked. If you have learned all of the spells, you will get a major bonus to your damage output. On top of this, the nails also increase your total spell damage by two percent. These nails mix well with the Dig Deep nails that enhance the rate your surge magic recharges.