All Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are packed to the rafters with all manner of Pokémon for players to track down and add to their Pokédex. The Legendaries in any Pokémon title are some of the most sought after.

Below, you can find a list of all the Legendary Pokémon that we know about so far. This list will be expanding over the coming days as we learn more Legendaries that are in the game.

Articuno (Shining Pearl)

Dialga (Brilliant Diamond)

Entei (Brilliant Diamond)

Ho-Oh (Brilliant Diamond)

Jirachi (Nintendo Switch with save of Sword or Shield)

Lugia (Shining Pearl)

Manaphy (egg pre-order bonus)

Mew (Nintendo Switch with save of Let’s Go)

Mewtwo

Moltres (Shining Pearl)

Palkia (Shining Pearl)

Raikou (Brilliant Diamond)

Rayquaza

Suicune (Brilliant Diamond)

Zapdos (Shining Pearl)

For people who are wondering if Legendary Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are shiny locked, the answer is no. This means you will have a chance to get Shiny versions of the Pokemon if the odds are in your favor.

Remember, there will be more Legendary Pokemon in the game, so make sure you check back to learn more over the coming days.