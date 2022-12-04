How to hurdle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 introduces a brand new movement mechanic to the game. Now, as well as being able to walk, run, jump, swim, crouch, and slide (among other things), you can hurdle over obstacles that are between about knee height and chest height. To be clear, you won’t be hurdling quite like an Olympic sprinter — you’re not Hansle Parchment or Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. In fact, we’d say the animation is more like vaulting than hurdling, but still, it’s very useful to know exactly how to do it.

Related: All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

How to hurdle over obstacles in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To hurdle over an obstacle in Fortnite, you simply have to sprint at it, and your character will automatically perform the hurdling action when you reach the obstacle. There is no “hurdle” button, and you can’t hurdle over thin air. If you sprint at an object but don’t perform a hurdle, then this means that object is too high to be hurdled. As mentioned above, you should automatically hurdle over anything that’s between about knee height and chest height, for example fences, benches, small boulders, and so on.

To sprint in Fortnite, you need to click the left analog stick in while moving forward, so that’s L3 on PlayStation and LS on Xbox, and the left analog stick doesn’t have a button name on Nintendo Switch. If you’re using a mouse and keyboard on PC, then the default sprint button is the left Shift key.

Hurdling in Fortnite is very useful in any situation in which you’re in a hurry. So, if you’re rushing towards some loot, or running away from a better-armed enemy, or trying to escape the storm, you’ll be able to do so faster thanks to the hurdling mechanic. Just remember, you don’t need to press the jump button as you approach an obstacle. In fact, you’ll get over it faster if you don’t.