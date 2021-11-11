How to increase Respect in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Respect is crucial to increasing the number of gang members willing to follow and work with you in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Not only does increasing your Respect give you access to more gang members, but it also increases your character’s sex appeal. There are several ways you can increase your Respect in the game, and there are a handful of ways you can lose it. Here’s what you need to know about quickly gaining Respect.

The best way to increase your overall Respect level is by completing missions in GTA San Andreas. You’ll want to continue through the game and complete various tasks for anyone you meet. Alternatively, a more straightforward method for you to work on your Respect is to fight against other rival gang members or kill other dealers, and spraying over rival gang member tags. The more aggressive you are against opposing factions when you’re not focusing on playing the game, the more Respect you’ll earn.

Alternatively, you’ll lose Respect every time one of your gang members is killed in a fight. The more you lose, the fewer people will want to follow you. In addition, losing territory you’ve gained is also a way to lose Respect.

At the highest levels of Respect, you’ll be able to recruit up to seven gang members to work alongside you. It never hurts to get your hands dirty to earn the Respect of others quickly, so don’t be afraid to go out of your way to find rival gangs for fighting.