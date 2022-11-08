How to increase your maximum Health in God of War Ragnarok

Increasing your health is vital to surviving the numerous enemies and dangerous bosses you’ll come across in God of War Ragnarök. You can heal in several ways, but only a couple of methods exist for increasing the maximum amount of health you have to withstand enemy punishment. This guide will explain how to increase your maximum health in God of War Ragnarök.

How increasing your maximum health works

Kratos and Atreus aren’t as powerful as they were when the previous iteration ended. After a brief boss encounter during the prologue, your health bar will be reduced to a smaller amount. Throughout your adventure, you will discover armor, relics, and accessories that can increase your maximum health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Certain armor pieces and upgrades can increase your Vitality stat. This stat will determine the maximum amount of health you have at your disposal. If you prefer to be durable, using armor sets that favor and boost Vitality is an excellent way to increase your maximum health.

How to permanently increase your maximum Health

If you don’t want to boost your Vitality with armor or accessories, you can hunt down Idunn Apples hidden in every realm. These apples are one of the many collectibles God of War Ragnarök contains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every three apples you discover will increase your maximum health bar by a set amount. You can find these hidden in Nornir and Legendary chests hidden in the world. Some are in plain sight, but others may require sidequests or upgrades to access these apples.

If you find all of the Idunn Apples in Ragnarok, you will have a substantially increased amount of health to work with, regardless of your Vitality stat. Keep an eye out for these precious items to give yourself an edge in some of the demanding boss fights that await you.