How to increase your maximum Rage in God of War Ragnarok

Rage is one of many resources you must manage during combat in God of War Ragnarök. Rage is a meter that fills and allows you to tap into Kratos’s signature Spartan Rage transformation. This mode is a powerful form Kratos can tap into. It’s an essential tool, as boss fights can become much harder to deal with without a steady supply of Rage. This guide will explain how to increase your maximum Rage in God of War Ragnarök.

How to permanently increase your maximum Rage

Unlike your maximum health, you can’t increase your Rage meter by unlocking and equipping new armor pieces, as no stat Kratos has can increase his Rage meter. You can find items and upgrades that fill your Rage meter faster and drain slower, but the maximum can only be improved with a rare item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A unique collectible item called the Horn of Blood Mead is hidden throughout the various realms in God of War Ragnarök. This precious commodity will increase your maximum Rage every time you find three of them. Discovering these items is tricky, but if you keep an eye out for Nornir chests, each location contains.

Legendary chests can also grant you this item, which can be awarded to you after completing side quests you’ll find during the campaign. You must press L3 and R3 simultaneously when the Rage meter is filled to use your Rage maneuver.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also make his Rage meter last longer by upgrading your Fury in the upgrade menu. It can be upgraded three times, with each upgrade decreasing how much Rage your attacks will use. Certain Relics, such as the Hilt of Gram, can be used to grant a burst of Rage, which will add a small amount of Rage meter instantly upon activation.