How to inspect weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is nearing its worldwide launch, and it is bringing some amazing new features with it. One of the returning features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the revamped Gunsmith. With the help of Gunsmith, you can change your weapon’s look, performance, and progress. So, after modifying it, there might arise a desire to inspect your customized weapons to see how they look. Well, in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you definitely can inspect your weapons and the process is pretty simple.

Related: The best M4 attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta – M4 class setup

How to inspect your weapons in Modern Warfare 2

In order to inspect your weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you just have to hold down a single button. If you’re playing on consoles, to inspect your weapon you’ll have to hold down the left direction on the D-pad. If you are using a mouse and keyboard or playing on a PC, you will have to press the ‘I’ key to inspect your weapon. This will play an animation that will show your operator checking their gun in its full glory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the animation, they will remove the magazine as well to check the ammo within it. All the attachments and modifications you have made will be visible clearly. While inspecting the weapon, it is important to know that you will be completely disarmed, i.e. you cannot shoot, but as soon as the animation is done, you can go back to shooting.

Related: Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be on Game Pass? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set for release on October 28 this year on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.