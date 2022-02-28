Shortly after reaching the Bastion, you will be tasked with the option to join a faction. You can, of course, opt-out from doing so — but the game explicitly states that this will be harder in the long run. Your options for factions include the Berserkers, the Outlaws, and the Albs. You have two other options in the Clerics and Morkons, but these aren’t available until you reach level 20 and choose either the Albs or Outlaws. Here’s how to join the Albs in Elex II.

First you will need to travel to the frozen north base of Ignadon. Directly north of the Bastion, it may not seem like a far trip — but you should still absolutely save often, as along the way you will find a number of beasts that are likely too tough at your level. Upon reaching Ignadon, a guard will stop you and offer to give you a tour, which is highly recommended.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, the Alb questline begins with “Admission to the Depot”. You will need to complete every quest listed above to join the Albs — and since you are likely low-level, it is recommended that you let your NPC ally (Skibor and Zarik) do the heavy lifting for you throughout the quests, as they cannot be killed easily, if at all. Once you join the Albs, you will receive a piece of their armor and attain the rank of Scout.