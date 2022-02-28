During your adventures with the Albs, you will eventually end up visiting the Clerics base as part of an investigation into an Alb explosion. The Clerics also use robots and technology, but it is mostly repurposed scraps and defunct models of existing Alb technology. This group is rough-and-tumble, living out of a destroyed castle, and is a far cry from the sleek futuristic designs of the Albs. Here’s how to join the Clerics in Elex II.

You can only join the Clerics if you have aligned with the Albs as your first faction — furthermore, you must have achieved a higher rank in the Albs, which means progressing significantly in the Alb storyline. You also must be a minimum of level 20 before you are able to join. You can join the Clerics by visiting their base at the Castle, which you will have unlocked during the Alb introduction storyline.

The Clerics can teach you two new abilities — Last Chance, which prevents death and grants invincibility for a short period of time, and Unwavering, which boosts your resistance to Reality Damage by 20%, up to a maximum of 60%. Clerics also teach you how to hack devices, and can unlock basic smithing and ammunition crafting recipes.