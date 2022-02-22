How to jump in Elden Ring

Unlike previous Soulsborne titles whose rigid controls aimed to create a more grounded feel to the exploration and combat, Elden Ring grants adventurers access to more freedom of movement. In Elden Ring, players will be able to mount up and traverse the game’s world faster; notably, they will also be able to jump. This not only unlocks more ways to scale the landscape, but it is also incorporated into Elden Ring’s combat.

Jumping is a built-in function available to all players from the start, and not something you would need a tutorial for. Mapping the jump key on PC can be done through the keybinds settings. If you are playing Elden Ring on console, the jump action is bound to X on PlayStation and A on Xbox by default. You can also jump (and even double jump) while riding your horse.

Jumping has a special use in melee combat in Elden Ring. If you are facing an opponent who is holding up their guard, you can perform a heavy attack while jumping to break their guard and open them up to follow-up hits. We expect additional combinations of jumping attacks and actions will be discovered as players delve deeper into Elden Ring’s complex gameplay.