What are the undiscovered collectibles in The Barrens in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, after you complete the Groa’s Secret goal in the Temple of Light in Alfheim, realm of the elves, you get to choose between returning to Sindri’s House or exploring the Alfheim desert in search of what sounds like an animal in distress. After wandering through The Canyons and taking a quick sled ride, you’ll find yourself in The Barrens. At this point, if you check your map, you’ll find a list of collectibles including three entries labelled “undiscovered”. So, naturally, you want to know what they are, and when and how you can “discover” them.

What are the three “undiscovered” items in The Barrens?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The three undiscovered collectibles in The Barrens are one Draugr Hole, one Berserker Gravestone, and one Remnant of Asgard.

How to get the Draugr Hole in The Barrens

This Draugr Hole is on top of a small rocky plateau directly north of The Barrens entrance. The way to the top is blocked by sand when you first arrive, so you’ll first need to complete the Secrets of the Sands favor to remove the sand. Then climb to the top and defeat the Draugr, The Hateful.

How to get the Berserker Gravestone in The Barrens

The Berserker Gravestone is in the southeast area of The Barrens, but when you first visit, it’ll be completely buried in sand. In order to remove the sand from this, and various other items in The Barrens, you have to complete the Secrets of the Sand favor.

How to get the Remnant of Asgard in The Barrens

You can’t get this collectible until after you complete the main story, at which point you can come back to The Barrens and find, and defeat, a Remnant of Asgard named Sterkr in a cave to the east of The Barrens entrance.