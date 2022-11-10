How to burn red vines in God of War Ragnarok

There are workarounds and puzzles you will need to solve in God of War Ragnarok, and many of them require you to have to correct tools available to bypass them. One obstacle you might face can be found when you enter Vanaheim, which features these blood-red vines wrapped around chests and locations. Here’s what you need to know about how to burn the red vines in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get rid of red vines in God of War Ragnarok

The red vines are a stronger type of plant than what you’ve already burned before. Kratos’ Blades of Chaos are extremely effective at removing the blue vines that have appeared throughout this journey, but these red vines require much more magic to bypass them and burn them. Unfortunately, the way to this magic is to reach the end of the Vanaheim area and complete the main story reason for why you have arrived in this region.

Related: How to unlock the Nornir Chests at the Applecore in God of War Ragnarok

Once you reach the end of the Vanaheim area, you will receive Sigil Arrows. These arrows can enhance the magical skills of Kratos’ weapons, namely the fire of his Blades of Chaos and the ice from the Leviathan Axe. With your companion, you will need to use the Sigil Arrows on the red vines and then throw the Blades of Chaos at them to burn them properly. This will open up a pathway for you or allow you to unlock a previously inaccessible chest. Without the Sigil Arrows, you won’t be able to get around these vines.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although some locations may bar you from progressing forward, you can return to any area where you’ve encountered red vines and use Sigil Arrows to burn them.