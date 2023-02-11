How to learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has become the Harry Potter fandom’s most beloved game. The chance to delve into the magical Wizarding World can amaze even the most skeptical of Muggles. You’re free to be the hero or become the Dark Lord. In fact, Hogwarts Legacy so faithfully recreates the Harry Potter universe that it’s possible to cast the Unforgivable Curses and use them left and right around the school of magic and wizardry. Avada Kedavra is arguably the most iconic Unforgivable Curse, so you’re if wondering how to unlock it, we have the answer.

How to get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

To use the Avada Kedavra spell, you must develop your skill tree in Hogwarts Legacy. Like the vast majority of games on the market, the skills of the magical world are developed with experience points or, in this case, talents. Therefore, you should concentrate on the critical talent you want to master: Dark Arts.

Unforgivable curses are part of the Dark Arts section, and Avada Kedavra becomes available at level 22. You will need about 5 hours of gameplay to reach this level. In addition, you need at least 10 talent points to unlock the Avada Kedavra, which could take about 3 more hours of gameplay by passing main or side quests.

Once you can unlock any of the 3 Unforgivable Curses, you can use them as many times as you want. However, they may have a longer cooldown than you expect. Also, you will not be able to cast the attack on any character, so you will have to wait for a mission.

Can You Become an Evil Wizard or Witch in Hogwarts Legacy?

Dark spells are fun and powerful. You might use them throughout most of your playthrough. Still, for better or worse, the game doesn’t have any morality system to place you in the good magic-user or evil magic-user spectrum based on the spells you use.

Related: Can you be an evil witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy?