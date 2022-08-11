The Followers in Cult of the Lamb are the lifeblood of your cult. Without them, you’d merely be a possessed lamb fighting off a horde of Heretics. Your Followers are extremely important to you, and they can become stronger through leveling up. There are a handful of ways you can go about making sure these happen and by taking care of them. Here’s what you need to know about how to level up Followers in Cult of the Lamb.

Leveling up Followers in Cult of the Lamb

Your Followers will respond to how you treat them, the gifts they receive, and completing quests on their behalf. There will be a red bar over the top of a Follower’s head to indicate how close they are to leveling up. A good way to directly increase this bar is by approaching your Followers and giving them a blessing. You can give a Follower a blessing once a day in Cult of the Lamb to speed this process along.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In addition to those small activities, every Follower who attends your Sermon will also have a slight boost in their level. You’ll want to make sure you perform this action at least once daily to ensure every Follower in your cult receives a good boost.

When providing Follower gifts, many of these items offer small buffs to your Followers. We encourage you to match these items with Followers who would greatly benefit from them, such as harvesting more Devotion, Farming, Mining, or any other small chores you need to perform for your cult to keep it running.

When a Follower is ready to level up, approach them, and you will receive a small amount of Devotion for doing so and a Commandment Stone Fragment.