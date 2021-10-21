How to link a FIFA 22 account to Twitch

Grinding out FIFA 22 items and coins can be a pain at times, but in some instances, EA does offer a chance at free rewards. During some official EA FIFA Twitch events, as well as some that feature big-time streamers on Twitch, you might be able to get some special Twitch drops. But in order to claim any rewards, you will need to watch, and link your EA account to Twitch. Here’s how you can do just that.

To link a FIFA 22 account to Twitch, you will need to have an official EA account. If you don’t, make sure to go to its website and create one. Then, ensure that your EA account is linked to the PSN ID or Xbox Gamertag that you have your FIFA 22 account on.

From there, go to ea.com/twitchlinking. Sign in to Twitch if you haven’t done so already, and do the same for the EA account. If necessary, enter any security codes and then log in to both.

Once you do both and click the Twitch linking URL, select Yes, link them. This will allow EA to connect both of your accounts. To make sure that this worked, go to your Connections in the Twitch settings. You should see Electronic Arts listed in the Connections.

Keep in mind that for FIFA 22, all platforms except Nintendo are eligible to receive Twitch drops. Drops, in some cases, may need to be claimed through your Twitch profile.