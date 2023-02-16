There are several locations you can visit while playing a DMZ map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These iconic locations are highlighted as points of interest, and several have hidden secrets awaiting you to discover. There’s a dead drop at the Zaya Observatory that you can find that you may need to complete for missions, or you might be trying to find the GPS tracker hidden at that location. Here’s what you need to know about how to loot the GPS tracker from the Zaya Observatory dead drop location for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Zaya Observatory dead drop to loot the GPS Tracker in DMZ

You can reach the Zaya Observatory by making your way to the center of the map. It will be closer to the center, off to the southwest side. It’s a heavily guarded location that you should not take lightly, but it typically has a handful of missions and gear to loot while playing on this DMZ map.

Related: How to complete Whistleblower for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you want to visit will be northwest of this point of interest. It’s on the side of a building, close to the perimeter of Zaya’s Observatory. You might be able to avoid the more dangerous enemies commonly patrolling this location, but there’s no guarantee that you won’t find them. We recommend sticking to the objective and then leaving this area.

Once you have the GPS from the dead drop, the quest’s next step is to visit all 17 POIs in Al Mazrah. You need to have the GPS on your body the entire time. If you fall while holding the GPS, return to this location and try again.