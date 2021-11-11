How to lose muscle fast in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

This is going to sound totally counterintuitive, but if you want to lose muscle quickly in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition, then the first thing you should probably do is go to the nearest gym and work out a little bit. Unless you’ve already got zero fat, in which case don’t go to the gym. But if you do have any fat at all, then you need to burn that off before you’ll be able to lose any muscle. So, go to the gym, and carefully work out until your fat is all gone, but no longer than that.

The next stage of the process of losing muscle is not fast, and there’s no way to speed it up without using cheats. You simply have to eat nothing for a couple of days, so that CJ gets really hungry. Once you’ve basically got no food left in your belly to convert into muscle, then you can move onto the final stage, which is going to the gym and working out again. Now that you’ve got no fat and an empty stomach, exercise will actually reduce your muscle level. As before though, be careful about it. If you exercise too hard, you might lose all your muscle and start eating into your health.

It might also sound counterintuitive to want to reduce muscle in the first place, but doing so does have one major benefit. Helena Wankstein will only date you if you have between 15% and 20% muscle, and if you date Helena, she’ll grant you access to her tool shed, her Bandito, and her Rural Clothes, all of which are much more innocent than they sound, we swear.