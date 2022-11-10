How to lower the stone wall on the River Delta in God of War Ragnarok

During your time in God of War Ragnarok, a handful of obstacles and puzzles will be in front of you that you need to solve to progress the game. In Vanaheim, while riding your boat down the River Delta, there will be a large stone wall blocking your pathway into the southern area of the map. When you approach it, there’s no way for you to interact with it or move the object. Here’s what you need to do to lower the stone wall on the River Delta in God of War Ragnarok.

How to remove the stone wall on Vanaheim’s river in God of War Ragnarok

The best way to handle this is to back up and go north a small distance. From there, on the west side of the river, there’s a location called the Cliffside Ruins. You will find a handful of enemies at this location and need to clear them out. After you’ve dispatched them, turn to your right of the entrance, and there is a ledge you can climb to reach the second level.

When you reach the second area, go to the center, and there will be several brambles you need to burn using a Sigil Arrow. After they burn, they will drop a gold chain down below, and you can climb up to the top.

When you reach the top, there will be a glyph you can interact with and activate. Now, the stone wall will lower after Freya says the words, granting you access to the location beyond, unlocking the Goddess Falls and The Veiled Passage in God of War Ragnarok.