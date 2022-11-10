Freya has a long history with Odin, and in God of War Ragnarok, she wishes to put some of it to rest and ensure she no longer has to deal with the Allfather. One of the ways she’s going to try and do this is by visiting her old wedding location, which you can find while exploring Vanaheim. You’ll gain access to this location after you complete the Vanaheim area with Freya and free her from Odin’s spell. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Freya’s Missing Peace in God of War Ragnarok.

All Freya’s Missing Peace steps in God of War Ragnarok

Freya’s wedding site with Odin took place deep in the Vanaheim forest. You must work your way down the River Delta, past the Noatun’s Garden, and over by the Cliffside Ruins. Here, you will encounter a giant gate blocking your path. As a result, you will not be able to go into the grove where Freya was married. Instead, you will need to backtrack and return to the Cliffside Ruins, where you can forge a new entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach these cliffs, defeat the enemies at this location, and clear them out. After dealing with them, go to the left and climb up the ruins. Finally, you can make your way to the center of the area, where a gold chain is hanging. Stand on the ruins closest to the chain, and have Freya use her Sigil Arrows on the wall to connect to the brambles. After you’ve done this, use the Blades of Chaos to light them, ignite the brambles, and lower the chain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you unlock the gold chain, climb up, and reach the top, there will be a glyph you can use your chisel on. It will reveal a rune, which you can use to lower the large gates blocking your path. Now, return to your boat and ride through them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The following location will take you to the Goddess Falls, where Odin and Freya held her wedding. When you arrive, there will be several enemies you need to clear out before you can advance further into this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the mission marker up the wall, and Freya will lead you to a wall she can unlock using her magic. There will be a shrine on the other side of the wall, with Reavers inside. Dispatch the Reavers and cleanse them of the location. There will also be a Soul Eater there. Like the battle against the Forest Ancient, you will need to use your Leviathan Axe to hit the creature’s center and grab the orbs it drops, tossing it back at it and damaging it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the Soul Eater has been destroyed, you will need to find three of Freya’s belongings within the shrine, but they’re hidden throughout the area.

All Freya’s belonging locations in Freya’s Missing Peace

You can find the first item on the right side of the shrine, on the other side of the bridge. You need to lower it, which you can do by lighting the brambles on the right side using Freya’s Sigil Arrows, and then make your way to the center of the shrine to cut off the other one holding it up. Once you can cross, there will be multiple Nightmares waiting for you in the following area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you reach the other side, closer to the item, there will be a handful of Revenants you need to defeat, along with smaller enemies. Once those have been dispatched, you can approach the item, Freya’s circlet, and take it.

Once you have the circlet, Freya will open a way to the right side. Follow her, and use your chisel on the glyph to activate it. Next, you need to move down to the lower level to activate the item. You can do it at the center of the area, but it is missing a piece. Now, make your way over to the southeast side, where there is a blocked door. You will need to use Freya’s Sigil Arrows to connect the two fires and open the way forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be multiple enemies awaiting you on the other side, but a Cursed Nokken protects them, and you will need to use Sigil Arrows on the brambles on the left to make it to the Nokken, destroying them before you finish off the other enemies. After clearing them out, Freya can grab her chalice. Then, Freya will reveal another path to take, and you can find the second glyph to activate. Now, return to the center to activate it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freya will create a bridge, and the two of you can cross to the other side. Freya can grab the final item she left from her and Odin’s wedding. Following a cutscene, you and Freya will need to exit the shrine. However, before leaving the location, a pair of Dreki will appear at your boat. You must defeat both of them to leave the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating the pair of Dreki and retrieving the boat, the quest will be complete.