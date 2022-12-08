Cooking is a large part of what you will be doing as you enjoy your life in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The meals that you craft can be given to residents to increase their friendship levels, eaten to replenish energy, or even used to complete quests. One of the many recipes in the game is for a Gingerbread House and it is perfect for enjoying the holidays. This guide will show you how to make a Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gingerbread House recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Missions in Uncharted Space update brought in additional recipes for you to learn with the Gingerbread House being one of them. This recipe is relatively difficult to craft and requires five ingredients to make. These ingredients are scattered all over the valley and require multiple biomes to be unlocked before you can get your hands on them. You will need a lot of Dreamlight to do all this.

Screenshot by Gampur

Before you can make a Gingerbread House, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau, Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, and the Chez Remy Restaurant. Unlocking all of these biomes will end up costing you over 20,000 Dreamlight so be prepared. Once you have everything unlocked, gather the following ingredients:

Wheat

Ginger

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Eggs

Wheat is the easiest of the ingredients to get and is able to be bought from Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Ginger can be found growing in the Forgotten Lands. Sugarcane and Sugarcane Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s stall on Dazzle Beach. Vanilla can be found growing in the Sunlit Plateau. Finally, the eggs can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry immediately after you have unlocked the restaurant.