How to make a Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft

Potions are useful items to have at your disposal in Minecraft. They can provide a quick useful effect to either you or other players and mobs. However, making Potions and having them available in your inventory can be a little complicated with remembering the needed ingredients and finding the proper resources to make them. Here is how you can make a Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft and hide yourself.

How to brew a Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft

To make a Potion of Invisibility, you need to first have a Brewing Stand with Blaze Powder to power it. To get Blaze Powder, you will need to defeat Blazes that can be found in Nether Fortresses so they drop a Blaze Rod. Take that to a Crafting Table and make it into Blaze Powder.

Now you need to have a Fermented Spider Eye and an already brewed Potion of Night Vision ready. To get a Fermented Spider Eye, you need to combine a Spider Eye, Brown Mushroom, and Sugar at a Crafting Table. Place the Blaze Powder in the left slot on the Brewing Stand, and a yellow bar will fill up, showing it is powered. Now place the Potion of Night Vision in one of the bottom slots and the Fermented Spider Eye in the top. The arrow to the right will begin filling, showing that the brewing process is in motion. When it is done, move the new Potion of Invisibility to your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to make your potion last longer, add Redstone to it. To make it throwable, add Glowstone Dust to the mix, and it will be a Splash Potion of Invisibility.

Any player or mob hit by it will become completely invisible when drinking or splashing the Potion of Invisibility. However, if they are holding any items or have armor on, you will see those elements of their kit floating in the air.