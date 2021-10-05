How to make a Potion of Night Vision in Minecraft

Nighttime can be an annoying time for many players in Minecraft. If you do not have a strong enough light source around you, you can get completely lost in your world, leaving you as easy prey for any hostile mobs that wander your way. However, with the use of the Potion of Night Vision, you can see all around you as if it were daytime, even when in an underground mine. Here is how to make it.

To make a Potion of Night Vision in Minecraft, you will first need a Brewing Stand, three Water Bottles, Blaze Powder, Nether Wart, and a Golden Carrot. Blaze Powder can be obtained by killing Blazes in the Nether and using the Blaze Rod they drop to make the Blaze Powder at a Crafting Table. Nether Wart is also found in the Nether, only inside Nether Fortresses growing from Soul Sand. Finally, a Golden Carrot can be made by combining a carrot and eight Gold Nuggets at a Crafting Table.

Once you have all the ingredients, open the Brewing Stand menu and place the Blaze Powder in the top left slot and the three Water Bottles in the bottom slots. Take your Netherwart and put it in the top space, and it will begin brewing Awkward Potions. Let it run its course and then place the Golden Carrot. When the bar fills up, all three Water Bottles will now have Potions of Night Vision in them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you drink a Potion of Night Vision, everything around you will appear brighter for three minutes. No matter where you go, you will no longer need to rely on torches or other light sources to see where you are.