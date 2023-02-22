How to make a Torch in Minecraft

Dealing with the dark will be a common occurrence for you in Minecraft. Whether you are digging through tunnels or exploring at night, the last thing you want is to get lost or be attacked by a hostile mob you can’t see. There are various ways to give yourself a light source, but the first one you will likely get is the basic Torch. Here is how to make them.

How to craft Torches in Minecraft

To make a Torch in Minecraft, you will need a Stick and one of either Coal or Charcoal. Either one of these resources will work. Obviously, you can find Coal pretty easily in underground sections and caves. You can gather it by breaking the block with any kind of Pickaxe. Charcoal is something you can make yourself with a Furnace if you don’t want to go out looking for Coal. Sticks are made by breaking down Wood into Planks and then Sticks.

After you have your items, go to a Crafting Table. The crafting recipe for Torches is a little unique compared to many other items. The only requirement is that you place the Coal or Charcoal directly above the Stick anywhere in the grid. This will create four Torches for you to move to your inventory.

After you have created a Torch, you can place it on the ground or wall areas. When set, a Torch will create a light source for you to see. They are useful for traveling underground, as you can place them all on one side of a wall to tell you where you have already been. The light source can also prevent hostile mobs from spawning in that area. If you place a bunch of these around your home, you won’t have to deal with as many Creepers, Spiders, Skeletons, and Zombies.