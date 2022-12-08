The holidays are upon us in Disney Dreamlight Valley and that means that there are special recipes for you to learn and meals for you to make. Added with the Missions in Uncharted Space update is the Yule Log; a marvelous winter treat to share around the table with family and friends. The residents of the valley are sure to find this dessert absolutely delicious. This guide will show you how to make a Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Yule Log recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars depending on how many ingredients are required to make it. Since the Yule Log is a four-star recipe, you will need to gather four ingredients to make it. If you want to make this holiday treat, you will need to unlock multiple biomes so that you can obtain all of the required ingredients. This will cost you quite a bit of Dreamlight.

Before you can make a Yule Log, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau. All of the ingredients you need can be obtained from this area as well as the Peaceful Meadow. Unlocking this biome will cost you around 7,000 Dreamlight, so make sure you collect as much of it as you can. Once the Sunlit Plateau is unlocked, gather the following ingredients:

Vanilla

Wheat

Cocoa Beans

Cherries

Vanilla, Cocoa Beans, and Cherries can all be found in the Sunlit Plateau except for the Wheat. Vanilla grows out of the ground and appears as small green stalks with leaves. Cocoa Beans and Cherries grow on trees across the biome. Finally, Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make a Yule Log.