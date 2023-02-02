How to make an Item Drop Power sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Get all the materials you want!
One of the most important things in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the addition of the sandwich. Though many players go through the game without ever making a sandwich, the players that are using this mechanic are getting a lot of bonuses. The Item Drop Power will increase the number of materials you get from defeated Pokémon. If you are someone that wants to craft a lot of TMs, you will need to use this buff. So, here is how you can make an Item Drop Power sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with a list of all the possible recipes that give you the buff.
All Item Drop Power sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
To make a sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the Item Drop Power, you will need to enter picnic mode and interact with the picnic table.
Once you’ve done that, you will have to either use a recipe you already know or enter creative mode by pressing X to make your own, special sandwich.
Below, you will find a list of all the sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will give you the Item Drop Power. Since this buff is type-related, you will have to make a sandwich that will give the right bonus.
Item Drop Power sandwich Level 1 recipes
Item Drop Power Normal Type:
- Great Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich – Rice, Japaleno, Curry Powder, Mayonnaise
- Fruit Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream
Item Drop Power Fighting Type:
- Marmalade Sandwich – Cheese, Marmalade
Item Drop Power Poison Type:
- Great Marmalade Sandwich – Cheese, Marmalade, Butter
- Great Refreshing Sandwich – Salt, Marmalade, Kiwi, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes
- Ultra Refreshing Sandwich – Salt, Marmalade, Kiwi, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickle
- Great Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Hamburger, Kiwi, Pineapple, Tomato, Avocado, Butter, Horseradish
- Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Cheese, Hamburger, Kiwi, Pineapple, Tomato, Avocado, Butter, Horseradish
Item Drop Power Ground Type:
- Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Hamburger, Kiwi, Pineapple, Tomato, Butter, Horseradish
Item Drop Power Bug Type:
- Exp. Point Power: Poison Sandwich Lv. 1 – Chorizo, Whipped Cream x2
- Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich – Banana, Peanut Butter, Butter, Jam
- Sweet Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Butter, Cheese, Whipped Cream
- Great Sweet Sandwich – Salt, Banana, Apple, Butter, Cheese, Whipped Cream
Item Drop Power Steel Type:
- Exp. Point Power: Rock Sandwich Lv. 1 – Egg, Whipped Cream x2
Item Drop Power Fire Type:
- Classic Bocadillo – Prosciutto, Cheese, Potato Tortilla, Olive Oil
Item Drop Power Water Type:
- Great Tropical Sandwich – Pineapple, Klawf Stick, Avocado, Marmalade
Item Drop Power Electric Type:
- Peanut Butter Sandwich – Banana, Peanut Butter
- Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich – Tomato, Lettuce, Yellow Bell Pepper, Klawf Stick, Wasabi, Salt, Olive Oil
- Nouveau Veggie Sandwich – Tomato, Onion, Yellow Bell Pepper, Watercress, Wasabi, Olive Oil
Item Drop Power Psychic Type:
- Jam Sandwich – Jam, Strawberry
- Great Jam Sandwich – Jam, Strawberry, Yogurt
Item Drop Power Ice Type:
- Dessert Sandwich – Apple x2, Yogurt, Whipped Cream
- Great Dessert Sandwich – Apple x2, Kiwi, Yogurt, Whipped Cream
- Klawf Claw Sandwich – Tomato, Lettuce, Klawf Stick, Salt, Olive Oil
- Great Klawf Claw Sandwich – Tomato, Lettuce, Klawf Stick, Salt, Olive Oil, Wasabi
Item Drop Power Fairy Type:
- Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich – Tomato, Rice, Japaleno, Curry Powder, Mayonnaise
Item Drop Power sandwich Level 2 recipes
Item Drop Power Normal Type:
- Great Fruit Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, Marmalade
- Ultra Fruit Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, Marmalade, Yogurt
Item Drop Power Fighting Type:
- Master Jam Sandwich – Sweet Herba Mystica, Jam, Yogurt, Pineapple, Strawberry
- Great Pickle Sandwich – Pickle, Watercress, Olive Oil
- Ultra Pickle Sandwich – Pickle, Watercress, Basil, Olive Oil
- Master Marmalade Sandwich – Salty Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Cream Cheese, Butter, Cheese
Item Drop Power Flying Type:
- Ultra Sweet Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Cheese, Basil, Whipped Cream, Butter, Salt
- Master Sweet Sandwich – Sour Herba Mystica, Whipped Cream, Salt, Butter, Basil, Apple, Banana, Cheese
Item Drop Power Poison Type:
- Ultra Marmalade Sandwich – Cheese, Marmalade, Butter, Cream Cheese
- Master Dessert Sandwich – Sweet Herba Mystica, Whipped Cream, Yogurt, Kiwi, Apple, Strawberry
- Master Fruit Sandwich – Sweet Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Whipped Cream, Yogurt, Pineapple, Kiwi, Apple, Banana
- Master Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Bitter Herba Mystica, Butter, Horseradish, Pineapple, Kiwi, Cheese, Hamburger, Avocado, Tomato
Item Drop Power Ground Type:
- Ultra Jam Sandwich – Strawberry, Pineapple, Jam, Yogurt
- Master Tropical Sandwich – Sour Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Jalapeno, Pineapple, Klawf Stick, Avocado
Item Drop Power Rock Type:
- Great Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich – Noodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
Item Drop Power Bug Type:
- Master Peanut Butter Sandwich – Spicy Herba Mystica, Jam, Peanut Butter, Butter, Banana
Item Drop Power Ghost Type:
- Master Classic Bocadillo – Bitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Cheese, Potato Tortilla, Prosciutto, Avocado, Curry Powder
Item Drop Power Water Type:
- Ultra Tropical Sandwich – Marmalade, Jalapeno, Pineapple, Klawf Stick, Avocado
Item Drop Power Electric Type:
- Great Nouveau Veggie Sandwich – Olive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
- Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich – Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
Item Drop Power Ice Type:
- Ultra Dessert Sandwich – Apple, Kiwi, Strawberry, Yogurt, Whipped Cream