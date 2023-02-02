How to make an Item Drop Power sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the most important things in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the addition of the sandwich. Though many players go through the game without ever making a sandwich, the players that are using this mechanic are getting a lot of bonuses. The Item Drop Power will increase the number of materials you get from defeated Pokémon. If you are someone that wants to craft a lot of TMs, you will need to use this buff. So, here is how you can make an Item Drop Power sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with a list of all the possible recipes that give you the buff.

Related: All Shiny locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Item Drop Power sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make a sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the Item Drop Power, you will need to enter picnic mode and interact with the picnic table.

Once you’ve done that, you will have to either use a recipe you already know or enter creative mode by pressing X to make your own, special sandwich.

Below, you will find a list of all the sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will give you the Item Drop Power. Since this buff is type-related, you will have to make a sandwich that will give the right bonus.

Related: The 10 most popular Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Item Drop Power sandwich Level 1 recipes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item Drop Power Normal Type:

Great Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich – Rice, Japaleno, Curry Powder, Mayonnaise

Fruit Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream

Item Drop Power Fighting Type:

Marmalade Sandwich – Cheese, Marmalade

Item Drop Power Poison Type:

Great Marmalade Sandwich – Cheese, Marmalade, Butter

Great Refreshing Sandwich – Salt, Marmalade, Kiwi, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes

Ultra Refreshing Sandwich – Salt, Marmalade, Kiwi, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickle

Great Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Hamburger, Kiwi, Pineapple, Tomato, Avocado, Butter, Horseradish

Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Cheese, Hamburger, Kiwi, Pineapple, Tomato, Avocado, Butter, Horseradish

Item Drop Power Ground Type:

Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Hamburger, Kiwi, Pineapple, Tomato, Butter, Horseradish

Item Drop Power Bug Type:

Exp. Point Power: Poison Sandwich Lv. 1 – Chorizo, Whipped Cream x2

Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich – Banana, Peanut Butter, Butter, Jam

Sweet Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Butter, Cheese, Whipped Cream

Great Sweet Sandwich – Salt, Banana, Apple, Butter, Cheese, Whipped Cream

Item Drop Power Steel Type:

Exp. Point Power: Rock Sandwich Lv. 1 – Egg, Whipped Cream x2

Item Drop Power Fire Type:

Classic Bocadillo – Prosciutto, Cheese, Potato Tortilla, Olive Oil

Item Drop Power Water Type:

Great Tropical Sandwich – Pineapple, Klawf Stick, Avocado, Marmalade

Item Drop Power Electric Type:

Peanut Butter Sandwich – Banana, Peanut Butter

Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich – Tomato, Lettuce, Yellow Bell Pepper, Klawf Stick, Wasabi, Salt, Olive Oil

Nouveau Veggie Sandwich – Tomato, Onion, Yellow Bell Pepper, Watercress, Wasabi, Olive Oil

Item Drop Power Psychic Type:

Jam Sandwich – Jam, Strawberry

Great Jam Sandwich – Jam, Strawberry, Yogurt

Item Drop Power Ice Type:

Dessert Sandwich – Apple x2, Yogurt, Whipped Cream

Great Dessert Sandwich – Apple x2, Kiwi, Yogurt, Whipped Cream

Klawf Claw Sandwich – Tomato, Lettuce, Klawf Stick, Salt, Olive Oil

Great Klawf Claw Sandwich – Tomato, Lettuce, Klawf Stick, Salt, Olive Oil, Wasabi

Item Drop Power Fairy Type:

Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich – Tomato, Rice, Japaleno, Curry Powder, Mayonnaise

Item Drop Power sandwich Level 2 recipes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item Drop Power Normal Type:

Great Fruit Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, Marmalade

Ultra Fruit Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, Marmalade, Yogurt

Item Drop Power Fighting Type:

Master Jam Sandwich – Sweet Herba Mystica, Jam, Yogurt, Pineapple, Strawberry

Great Pickle Sandwich – Pickle, Watercress, Olive Oil

Ultra Pickle Sandwich – Pickle, Watercress, Basil, Olive Oil

Master Marmalade Sandwich – Salty Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Cream Cheese, Butter, Cheese

Item Drop Power Flying Type:

Ultra Sweet Sandwich – Banana, Apple, Cheese, Basil, Whipped Cream, Butter, Salt

Master Sweet Sandwich – Sour Herba Mystica, Whipped Cream, Salt, Butter, Basil, Apple, Banana, Cheese

Item Drop Power Poison Type:

Ultra Marmalade Sandwich – Cheese, Marmalade, Butter, Cream Cheese

Master Dessert Sandwich – Sweet Herba Mystica, Whipped Cream, Yogurt, Kiwi, Apple, Strawberry

Master Fruit Sandwich – Sweet Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Whipped Cream, Yogurt, Pineapple, Kiwi, Apple, Banana

Master Spicy-Sweet Sandwich – Bitter Herba Mystica, Butter, Horseradish, Pineapple, Kiwi, Cheese, Hamburger, Avocado, Tomato

Item Drop Power Ground Type:

Ultra Jam Sandwich – Strawberry, Pineapple, Jam, Yogurt

Master Tropical Sandwich – Sour Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Jalapeno, Pineapple, Klawf Stick, Avocado

Item Drop Power Rock Type:

Great Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich – Noodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder

Item Drop Power Bug Type:

Master Peanut Butter Sandwich – Spicy Herba Mystica, Jam, Peanut Butter, Butter, Banana

Item Drop Power Ghost Type:

Master Classic Bocadillo – Bitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Cheese, Potato Tortilla, Prosciutto, Avocado, Curry Powder

Item Drop Power Water Type:

Ultra Tropical Sandwich – Marmalade, Jalapeno, Pineapple, Klawf Stick, Avocado

Item Drop Power Electric Type:

Great Nouveau Veggie Sandwich – Olive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato

Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich – Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato

Item Drop Power Ice Type: