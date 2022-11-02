Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different recipes for you to learn and master. The meals that you make in the game can be enjoyed by yourself or shared with the residents of the valley to increase their friendship levels. One of the many recipes in the game is the Oyster Platter; a go-to meal for those who enjoy the taste of seafood. This guide will show you how to make an Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Oyster Platter Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While it may sound similar to a Seafood Platter, Oyster Platters actually require different ingredients to make them. Despite the difference in ingredients, this recipe is very simple to make and can be made relatively early on in the game after you have unlocked a couple of the biomes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make an Oyster Platter, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust biomes. Alternatively, you can unlock the Forest of Valor instead of the Glade of Trust, but it will cost you more Dreamlight. Once you have the required biomes unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make an Oyster Platter:

Lemon

Oyster

Related: How to make a Large Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lemons are found growing on trees around the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Like most fruits, you won’t need to purchase Lemons from Goofy’s Stall. Oysters are among the shells that you can find on Dazzle Beach. They have a similar appearance to Scallops so make sure you don’t confuse the two. Once you have both ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make an Oyster Platter.