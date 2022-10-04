There are a ton of different recipes for you to learn as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of these recipes are simple with only a few ingredients while others are quite complicated. No matter what, all of the meals you make can be used to restore your energy and increase your Friendship Level with the residents. One of the meals you can make is a Large Seafood Platter. Similar to its lesser version, you will need seafood and lots of it. This guide will show you how to make a Large Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Large Seafood Platter recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During one of the early quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will be tasked with making a Seafood Platter. It’s a pretty simple request and it only requires you to obtain two seafood ingredients to make it. The larger version of this meal is the Large Seafood Platter and it is relatively easy to make as well, but requires more ingredients.

To make the Large Seafood Platter, you will first need to gain access to Dazzle Beach. This area is probably one of the first you will unlock in the game and only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You will also need to unlock either the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust. These biomes require a little more Dreamlight to unlock but both have one of the ingredients required for the recipe. After unlocking the locations, gather the following ingredients:

Four Seafood

Lemon

Just like the smaller Seafood Platter, you need to collect seafood. There are three types of seafood that count; Oysters, Scallops, and Clams. All three of these can be found along Dazzle Beach and respawn regularly. The last ingredient, the Lemon, can be found growing on trees in both the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. Once you have all of the ingredients, put them together at a cooking station and you will have a Large Seafood Platter.