How to make Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through the different biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect ingredients that you will turn into fantastic meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals will grant you energy bonuses so that you can perform more actions. They will also be used in quests since many residents require meals to stay happy. One rarely requested meal is the Seafood Platter. This guide will show you how you can make a Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook a Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like all of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you won’t unlock the Seafood Platter unless you make it in the kitchen or happen to find the recipe for it. Each of the recipes in the game is rated from one to five stars. The more stars a meal has, the more ingredients are required to make it. The Seafood Platter is a 2-star meal so it only requires two ingredients, making it rather simple to create.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can view the recipe for the Seafood Platter in the menu section of the collections menu. Similar to recipes like the Seafood Salad, the Seafood Platter obviously requires you to obtain seafood. The recipe for the Seafood Platter is any two seafood items. To obtain these, you will need to unlock Dazzle Beach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the seafood required for the Seafood Platter, you will need to spend 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock Dazzle Beach. You can find three different types of seafood on Dazzle Beach: Oysters, Clams, and Scallops. You can pick any combination of these ingredients to use for the Seafood Platter including two of the same. Once you have at least two seafood items, combine them together at a stove or other cooking appliance and you will have a Seafood Platter.