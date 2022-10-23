How to make Arendellian Fish Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s broad list of familiar characters will have you feeling nostalgic throughout your adventure. Each one also has their own specific questline, and some tasks will require you to cook certain themed dishes. Elsa, the Snow Queen from Frozen, will ask you to help her make a recipe that reminds her of home in her fourth quest called What Home Feels Like.

Arendellian Fish Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This 4-star recipe is a dish that can only be cooked in Elsa’s aforementioned quest so it cannot be recreated outside of it. In order to make this meal, you’ll have to gather the following ingredients:

Dandelion Syrup

Wheat

Butter

Glittering Herring

The initial ingredient you’ll be asked to acquire is the Dandelion Syrup, but you’ll have to acquire the materials needed to make first:

1 Lemon

5 Dandelions

3 Garlic

2 Onions

1 Empty Vial

Lemons can be found growing on trees at the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust biomes. Each tree harvested gives you three Lemons each so you’ll have plenty to spare.

Dandelions are flowers that grow abundantly within the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow so you can easily obtain five of them to use for this recipe.

Garlic can only be found growing on the ground throughout the Forest of Valor biome. Before you can gather this ingredient, you will have to unlock the area for 3,000 Dreamlight.

Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome for 255 Star Coins. Onion Seeds may also be purchased for 50 Star Coins but you’ll have to wait 75 minutes for it to fully grow.

Lastly, an Empty Vial can be crafted by using 3 pieces of Glass, which, in turn, can be crafted with 15 Sand and five Coal. Sand can be found by using your Shovel on any sand-covered spot in the Dazzle Beach biome. Coal can be acquired by using your Pickaxe on any mining spot. With all five materials collected, hand the materials to Elsa and she’ll give you the Dandelion Syrup.

The next two ingredients for the Arendellian Fish Pie recipe, Wheat and Butter, can easily be obtained as they are found within the opening areas. Wheat can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall for three Star Coins while Wheat Seeds can be bought for one Star Coin and only takes one minute to fully grow. Butter is available for sale at the Chez Remy pantry for 190 Star Coins.

Finally, the Glittering Herring is the trickiest ingredient to acquire for this recipe as it can only be found during rainy days by using your Fishing Rod on gold fishing spots in the Glade of Trust biome.