How to make Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Puff Pastry dishes are a staple of the diverse cuisine in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are different varieties you can create in the game which consist of certain core ingredients like Chili Peppers, Onions, or Eggplants. But if using Bell Peppers happens to be your preference then the game has you covered as well. Here’s how you can make the Bell Pepper Puff dish.

Bell Pepper Puffs recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can make this appetizer, you’ll need to gather the following ingredients:

Bell Pepper

Egg

Cheese

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bell Peppers can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome for 50 Star Coins each. Before you can buy it, you’ll have to unlock the area for 3,000 Dreamlight and Scrooge also has to be given 1,500 Star Coins to repair the stall.

Alternatively, you can also buy Bell Pepper Seeds for 12 Star Coins but you’ll have to wait 15 minutes before it can be harvested. If either Bell Peppers or its seeds aren’t immediately being sold at the stall, you may have to purchase the first upgrade for 3,500 Star Coins to make more items available. A further stall upgrade is also available but only for an additional 7,500 Star Coins.

The last two ingredients, Egg and Cheese, are both sold at the Chez Remy pantry for 220 and 230 Star Coins respectively. Before these items can be made available, though, Remy’s second quest, called A Restaurant Makeover, needs to be accomplished first.

Bell Pepper Puffs can be sold for a decent price of 606 Star Coins if you choose to do so. The stamina that it restores, however, more than doubles its sale price value as it provides 1,272 Energy when it’s consumed.