There are tons of recipes for you to learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you progress through the game, you will find various ingredients that you can use to cook wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are great for replenishing your energy and make good gifts. One of the many meals you can make in the game is a healthy Carp Salad; a rather simple meal. This guide will show you how to make Carp Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Carp Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in the game is rated from one to five stars with five-star meals being the hardest to make. The number of stars a meal has, the more ingredients are required to make it. Since Carp Salad is a three-star meal, you will need three ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, while some meals like the Hearty Salad are versatile, the Carp Salad is not.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a Carp Salad, you will first need to unlock the Forest of Valor. This is the biome to the east of the Plaza and it will cost you around 4,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can gather the Dreamlight necessary by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have the biome unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the meal:

Carp

Lemon

Lettuce

The Carp needed for the recipe can be found in the Forest of Valor. To obtain one, you will need to fish the blue nodes in the area since they are the most likely to spawn a Carp. Lemons can be found growing on trees in the Forest of Valor. Finally, Lettuce can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have the necessary ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make a Carp Salad.