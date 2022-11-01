How to make Carrot Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cake recipes are a common sight in the dessert menu of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Throughout your adventure, you’ll be able to discover and create lavish varieties such as wedding and birthday cakes. However, there are also plenty of simpler versions that you can make like the classic carrot cake. Here’s how you can make it in the game.

Carrot Cake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This particular dessert has a rating of 4-stars which consists of the following four ingredients:

Carrot

Wheat

Sugarcane

Egg

You can easily acquire Wheat by going to Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow and purchasing it for three Star Coins. If you want to save on in-game currency, you can also buy Wheat Seeds for one Star Coin per bag. It also only takes the seeds a minute to fully grow so you’ll be able to pick them up in no time.

Carrots and Carrot Seeds are similarly available at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for 66 and 10 Star Coins respectively. To save on Star Coins, you can opt to plant them instead but it does take 15 minutes for them to fully grow so you’ll have to do some waiting before they can be obtained.

Eggs can be purchased at the Chez Remy pantry for 220 Star Coins but you’ll have to complete Remy’s second quest first before he starts selling them at his restaurant.

Lastly, Sugarcane is sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for 29 Star Coins. Alternatively, you can also get Sugarcane Seeds instead for five Star Coins and it only takes them seven minutes to fully bloom so you won’t have to wait too long to harvest them.

It’s important to remember, though, that you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome for 1,000 Dreamlight and Goofy’s Stall will also have to be reconstructed for 1,000 Star Coins to make these ingredients available.