There are a lot of different recipes that you will eventually unlock as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. These recipes are used to replenish your character’s energy, increase your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and even complete quest steps. One of the many desserts you can learn to make is Cheesecake. Of course, this is much easier said than done and requires quite a few ingredients to make. This guide will show you how to make Cheesecake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cheesecake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. The more stars a meal requires, the more ingredients are needed to make it. Since Cheesecake is a four-star recipe, you will need to gather four different ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, are not available right away and will take some time to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to unlock Dazzle Beach before you can obtain the ingredients required to make a Cheesecake. Dazzle Beach will cost you a mere 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You also need to unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant so that you can access the pantry. After completing both steps, gather the following ingredients to make a Cheesecake:

Wheat

Cheese

Sugarcane

Fruit

Wheat is able to be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Cheese is found in the Chez Remy Pantry once you have unlocked the restaurant. Sugarcane is found at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. You can also purchase the seeds here if the plant is unavailable. Finally, any fruit can be used to make Cheesecake. Raspberries are easy to grab from the Peaceful Meadow and are one of the first fruits you will have access to.