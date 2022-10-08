As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to restore your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the residents, and complete quest steps. Pumpkin Puffs are just one of the many different meals that you can cook. This guide will show you how to make Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pumpkin Puffs recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. The more stars a recipe has, the more ingredients are required to make it. Since Pumpkin Puffs are a three-star recipe, they require three ingredients to make. These ingredients, however, aren’t the easiest to obtain and will take a little while before you can get your hands on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a plate of Pumpkin Puffs, you will first need to unlock the Forgotten Lands biome. This is the biome to the north of the Sunlit Plateau and it is also the most expensive biome to unlock. Unlocking this area will require 15,000 Dreamlight. You must also unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. After completing the steps above, you will need the following ingredients:

Pumpkin

Eggs

Cheese

The Pumpkin is the most difficult of the ingredients to get because you need to unlock the Forgotten Lands biome. Afterward, you will also need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area. Pumpkins and Pumpkin Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. The Eggs and the Cheese can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after unlocking the restaurant. With all the ingredients, head over to a cooking station and combine them together to make Pumpkin Puffs.