How to make Cherry Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Everyday dishes you can cook in real life can also be made in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All recipes can serve as perfect gifts to other residents while certain meals can also be sold for a nice profit. If you just like sharing food with your Village neighbors, you can never go wrong with making the timeless Cherry Pie. Here’s how to make it in the game.

Related: How to make Carrot Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cherry Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Cherry Pie is a 3-star dessert that is made up of the following ingredients:

Cherry

Wheat

Butter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cherries can be harvested from trees scattered throughout the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights biomes. Before you can get this ingredient, however, you will have to unlock the former for 7,000 Dreamlight or the latter for 10,000 Dreamlight first. Each tree you pick will yield three Cherries each so you’ll be able to keep some in store for other recipes.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the Cherry Trees in the Sunlit Plateau biome can only be found across the bridge being blocked by bones so you’ll either have to break those first or unlock the Forgotten Lands biome for 15,000 Dreamlight to gain access to a different path.

Wheat is one of the easiest ingredients to acquire in the game because it can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall for three Star Coins. You can also buy Wheat Seeds for one Star Coin and it only takes one minute for them to grow.

Butter is one of the purchasable ingredients at the Chez Remy pantry where it’s being sold for 190 Star Coins. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll have to accomplish Remy’s A Restaurant Makeover quest first before he starts selling these ingredients.