How to make Chocolate Bread in Tower of Fantasy

There are many different food items in Tower of Fantasy, and most are great. However, getting their recipes can be challenging, as you must travel to different regions. Chocolate Bread is one of the simplest recipes you can easily make in the game. You can use it to get additional health and satiety points. Here is how to make Chocolate Bread and where to get its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy

Chocolate Bread recipe

Chocolate Bread is one of the tastiest food in Tower of Fantasy; just looking at it makes your mouth watery. It’s not only yummy but very useful as it helps you recover 16% and 34,000 health and ten satiety points, making it a great mid-game recipe. To make Chocolate Bread, you will need its recipe and two ingredients. Here are all the required ingredients for Chocolate Bread in Tower of Fantasy.

2x Cocoa Beans

2x Brown Rice

How to get the Chocolate Bread recipe

If you don’t have the Chocolate Bread recipe, you must get it first to make the bread. To do that, head to any cooking bot, and interact with it. In the menu, select creation, and then place all the Chocolate Bread ingredients until you get an 80 to 100% success rate. After that, cook the ingredients, and you will get the recipe.

Where to gather the Chocolate Bread ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need two ingredients to make Chocolate Bread. The first is cocoa beans, and the only place you can find them is Raincaller Island, Navia Bay. Go to the marked locations, and look for the cocoa beans; you will easily come across many of them. The last ingredient is brown rice, which you can easily find on Raincaller Island. The best place to farm for plenty of brown rice is underneath Cetus Island and the nearby areas.