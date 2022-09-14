How to cook Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find various ingredients that you can use to cook meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. Just like in the Disney parks, you can make yourself some Mickey-themed waffles as long as you can get your hands on the ingredients. This is a 4-star meal so it isn’t easy to make. Here is how you cook Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Waffles

Waffles aren’t nearly as easy to craft in Dreamlight Valley as you would expect, but they do require the ingredients you would think to use. To craft some Waffles, you will need the following ingredients:

Eggs

Milk

Wheat

Sugar

You won’t be able to get all of the ingredients until you have unlocked Chez Remy. This is because the Milk and Eggs are sold by Remy inside the restaurant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the restaurant, you simply need to get Remy to move to the valley. This is done by accessing his realm inside Dream Castle and completing his quest. Once he comes to the valley, you can complete another quest to get the restaurant up and running. The process shouldn’t take extremely long unless you have trouble cooking the Ratatouille.

Related: How to make Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wheat and Sugar are some of the easier ingredients to obtain. You can get Wheat from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow after it has been upgraded. You will need to plant the seeds and wait for them to grow. The easiest sugary ingredient to get that you can use for the Waffles is Sugarcane. This ingredient can be bought at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach once you have it unlocked. After getting all of the ingredients, combine them together to get a delicious plate of Waffles adorned with Mickey’s face.