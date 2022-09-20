How to get Peanuts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking is a magnificent art that you will participate in quite a lot in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you progress through the game, you will learn recipes to make various meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. Of course, each meal requires ingredients and not all ingredients are easy to find. Peanuts are noticeably absent from the valley. This guide will show you how you can get Peanuts in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Peanuts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Peanuts are a necessary ingredient if you want to make things like Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Peanut Butter Waffles. Unfortunately, if you look around all the biomes in the valley, you won’t see a single Peanut. If you check the ingredients section of the collections menu, it will tell you that Peanuts are found in the Chez Remy Pantry.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Peanuts will appear in the Chez Remy Pantry but only after you complete a specific task. To unlock Peanuts, you first need to raise Remy’s Friendship Level to level four. This will unlock the quest called Remy’s Recipe Book. During this quest, you will be tasked with finding three recipe books so that Remy can remember his recipes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After getting the recipe books, Remy will tell you that he wants a dish with Peanuts in it. Since there aren’t any Peanuts in the valley, you will need to go back to Paris. Head back to the Ratatouille Realm in Dream Castle and grab the Peanuts on the far end of the kitchen. Don’t worry, you won’t be cooking more Ratatouille. Return them to Remy and he will start selling them in the Chez Remy Pantry for 200 Star Coins per bag.