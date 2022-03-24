Ensha is an NPC that really stands out among the ones you find in Roundtable Hold. They stand in the side room quietly. When you talk to them, you get no answer. You get a gesture, but they never actually speak. You learn so little about them and then suddenly, out of the blue, you get invaded by them and a boss fight in Roundtable Hold ensues. If you are as confused by this as we are, you might want to know how you make this fight happen. This guide will teach you how to make Ensha invade in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make Ensha invade, you will need to get your hands on a specific item; the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right). This is one of the hidden items you can find in the Lands Between along with its other half which can’t be retrieved until much later in the game. Because of how Elden Ring is designed, you could get invaded by Ensha extremely quickly if you immediately run to get the medallion piece.

To get the medallion piece, you will need to make your way to the spot on the map above. This area is the Village of the Albinaurics in Liurnia. To reach this area, you will either need to go through or around Stormveil Castle, go down to the lake in Liurnia, and then ride along the western cliff face until you reach the hill that leads to the village. Once you reach the village, you will need to locate the pot that has a slight glow around it. It is up the hill but not across the bridge. Hit the pot with your weapon and it will be revealed to be Albus, a member of the village. Talk to him after he is revealed and he will give you the medallion piece.

With that piece of the medallion in your inventory, the next time you go to Roundtable Hold, you will get invaded by Ensha. After this point, any time you enter Roundtable Hold, you will get invaded until you defeat them. After defeating Ensha, if you go to the spot they were standing, you can retrieve their armor set.