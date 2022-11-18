How to make Erin survive in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Unfortunately for Erin, she might be the least consequential character in moving the plot forward in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. That doesn’t mean she isn’t a key character, but she isn’t quite as integral to getting you to the end of the game as the other four crewmembers. You’ll still want to keep her alive, though, especially if trying to get everyone through the night. Let’s take a look at what you need to do. Remember that there will be spoilers below.

How to keep Erin alive in Blackout

The first chance for Erin to die comes in Blackout. She’ll be locked in a dark room by herself. The dust starts to cause her asthma to act up, and the killer will enter the room and offer her an inhaler. You need to take the inhaler from him and use it to keep Erin alive. If you try to fight him off, she’ll die. It might sound strange, but you actually want the killer’s help here.

How to keep Erin alive in Silver Ash

As you’re exploring the Silver Ash Institute, Jaime will call you a microphone. She will tell you to run and hide. Listen to her advice and hide in the closest to keep Erin from meeting a gnarly death.

How to keep Erin alive in Breathless

Next up for Erin is Breathless. During this chapter, Erin and Kate will be trapped in separate rooms, and the killer will start to suck all of the oxygen out of the room. As you could probably expect, you need to choose to kill Kate to keep Erin alive. Thankfully, choosing to sacrifice Kate actually keeps them both alive, so this is what we’d call a win-win.

How to keep Erin alive in Lake

Everyone who is still alive once you get to the final chapter will have one last test against the killer. Once you’re on the boat, all you need to do with Erin is pass her QTE and jump off the boat. That’ll see her through the night, hopefully joining all of her crew if you’re going for the “everyone survives” ending.