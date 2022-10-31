There’s nothing more important than being self-sustainable in Ark: Survival Evolved. Whether this is through being able to fight toe-to-toe with other players or being able to farm resources, it’s vital to be able to make your own path. This also comes into play when looking at the creation of things like a garden which can reduce the amount of farming you’ll have to do for resources. In this guide, you’ll learn how to create Fertilizer, a necessary resource for a successful garden in Ark: Survival Evolved.

How to use Fertilizer in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fertilizer can be used as a way to boost the efficiency of your garden. When placed into Crop Plots, the plants will grow much faster as well as produce a higher yield. The larger the size of your Crop Plot, the more Fertilizer it can hold and the more resources you’ll be able to gather. Fertilizer is consumed over time, so it’s important to refresh it as often as possible to keep your crops growing.

It is also a component for crafting Re-Fertilizer, which is used if you’re moving base, or resources won’t grow back. While that isn’t the most important of items, it is important to remember from time to time.

Related: How to get Mutagel in Ark: Survival Evolved

How to make Fertilizer in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two different ways of obtaining Fertilizer in Ark. The slower method, but still effective if you’re starting out, is the Compost Bin. A Compost Bin requires three of any type of Feces and Thatch placed into it and left-over time to create Fertilizer. This process will take around 50 minutes in total to convert.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second method is to tame a Dung Beetle and place the Feces into its inventory. Once the Dung Beetle has the Feces in its inventory, you need to enable the Wandering mode on the creature. The Dung Beetle will convert the Feces into Fertilizer as well as a by-product of Oil. This will take 15 minutes per conversion.

How to get more Feces for your Fertilizer farm in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

By force-feeding the white Stim berries to a Phiomia or a Wyvern, you’ll be able to produce a ton of Feces in no time at all. If you’re using the S+ Mod, you can use an Item Gatherer to distribute the Feces to your Dung Beetles without having to worry. The S+ Farmer will transfer the Feces to your Crop Plots. If you don’t have that mod, you’ll have to manually do both of these things.